-
WKAR-TV is working on an upcoming season of “Backstage Pass” programs. Top musicians perform live before an audience in the WKAR studios for the show.A…
-
Current State’s monthly live music segment features the music of Weather Report.The groundbreaking jazz-rock ensemble Weather Report was hugely…
-
Enter by Jan. 29 for a chance to play your very own Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington, D.C.
-
Katie Stelmanis' music questions, confronts and uplifts without scaremongering or sugarcoating. In an age of doom and gloom, it's a radical approach.
-
The singer of Saturday Looks Good To Me fills his new solo album with keen reflections on big decisions and life-altering memories.