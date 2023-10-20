New live entertainment and event hall opening in downtown Lansing

Grewal Hall is now hosting concerts, comedians and private gatherings at 224 Washington Square. The location can fit up to 900 people for standing room shows.

Jenna Meyer, one of the hall’s owners, said the space is a needed addition for a city lacking concert halls.

"In terms of any sort of successful city, there's an ecosystem that exists right between restaurants and bars and retail and hospitality, and then events and arts and entertainment," Meyer said. “We feel very confident and excited about our ability to bring people to downtown Lansing for that event, art (and) entertainment piece of the puzzle.”

The venue had several acts scheduled this summer but had to cancel multiple shows as property owners ran into delays finishing construction and getting occupancy permits from the city.

Meyer said renovating the property involved ripping down most of the interior and constructing a new facade and mezzanine.

“As things got torn down, and throughout discovery, you find new things that need to be repaired, or leaks in the roof, or just all those kinds of things, so that was where construction delays popped up,” Meyer said.

She added it's common for venues to book shows months in advance, and most of the artists who had cancelled shows have agreed to return for a rescheduled date.

The hall can also host small theater performances and banquet events.

A larger entertainment space called The Ovation is also slated to be built down the street. That venue is currently under construction and slated to open as early as the end of next year.

"The city certainly is very supportive of this venture and excited to bring some entertainment back down to downtown Lansing," Meyer said.