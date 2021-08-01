-
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency is advising makers of cannabis-infused edibles to avoid packaging designs that may entice children to try their products.
Current Sports | July 2, 2021 | No Olympics For Richardson, Fair Or Foul?; Mickelson's Detroit GripeSuperstar Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson will not be heading to Tokyo due to a positive marijuana drug test. Is this fair? Also, find out why famed golfer…
The Barry-Eaton District Health Department wants to make cannabis access safer for its residents. The department is launching a harm reduction campaign…
The City of East Lansing is directing money made from Michigan's marijuana tax into resources for people struggling with drug abuse.Michigan has a 10%…
Michigan is close to clarifying that veterinarians can consult with pet owners on the use of products derived from marijuana or hemp to help animals'…
Lansing’s first recreational marijuana business opened its doors today.Patrick Campeau was first in line to buy legal adult use marijuana in Lansing this…
Michigan’s recreational marijuana businesses started selling cannabis Sunday and sold more than $200,000 worth of product. There are now four marijuana…
Ten communities will decide Tuesday whether they want businesses to be able to sell recreational marijuana. Last November, the state passed a law…
After Proposition 1 was passed by Michigan voters in 2018, many cities and counties in the state are grappling with how they’ll open their communities to…
A Lansing man has been found guilty of ten federal charges related to selling marijuana from the dispensaries he operated in five Michigan cities.Daniel…