Michigan’s Attorney General says there is insufficient evidence to justify criminal charges against Lansing Police Department officers who restrained a…
Michigan’s attorney general on Wednesday said her communications director’s statement announcing the suspension of a nearly two-year criminal…
State Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday that lawmakers should revisit Michigan’s unique law that shields drugmakers from product liability…
Michigan on Tuesday sued four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic, becoming what state Attorney General Dana Nessel said is the first state to…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Friday announced a planned crackdown on robocalls, outlining a dozen initiatives designed to curb the automated…
The state attorney general’s new policy about faith-based adoption agencies will be up for debate in federal court.Several years ago, former Governor Rick…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is opposing a federal plan to drop gray wolves from the endangered species list.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service…
Lawyers from the state Attorney General’s Office will be in front of the Michigan Supreme Court Wednesday. The twist? They’ll be arguing both sides of the…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged a 57-year-old Detroit-area priest with sexually abusing a minor.Nessel said in a statement The Rev.…
Prosecutors who dropped charges against eight people in the Flint water scandal explained their decision in a public forum Friday night, telling…