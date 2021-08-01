-
A Michigan Court of Appeals ruling could reinforce zero-tolerance workplace rules for marijuana even in cases in which a person has a medical marijuana…
-
An adult testifying in court in a criminal case cannot bring an emotional support animal to the stand. As we hear from Capitol Bureau Chief Rick Pluta,…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals says a father whose daughter killed his son with an illegal firearm will remain in prison for manslaughter and child…
-
Inmates sent to prison as children can sue the state over sexual abuse and other alleged misconduct, under a ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals.The…
-
Judges can’t punish defendants who choose to go to trial. That’s the opinion of the Michigan Court of Appeals.Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth…