Ann Arbor Public Schools and the Michigan Department of Education are defendants in a lawsuit filed in federal court on June 30. The lawsuit, brought by…
The coronavirus has parents across Michigan wondering how the final months of their children’s school year will continue. But state educators say that…
Michigan has a new state school superintendent.On Tuesday, the State Board of Education selected Michael Rice to oversee Michigan’s nearly 600 school…
Proposed new standards for teaching history and social studies in Michigan would include references to abortion, climate change, and gay rights. The new…
The Michigan Social Studies Task Force met for the first time Monday in Lansing to review public comments received on the proposed changes to state’s…
A fountain has been dedicated in memory of former state Superintendent Brian Whiston, who led the Michigan Department of Education from 2015 up until his…