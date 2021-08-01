Michigan Education

-
The state is requiring all school districts to renew their instructional plans, a month after mandating their creation. Under Michigan’s “Return To Learn”…
The Michigan Social Studies Task Force met for the first time Monday in Lansing to review public comments received on the proposed changes to state’s…
The leader of the Benton Harbor school district says fights at the high school have caused a "significant disruption" during the first month of…
Business leaders, teachers unions and school administrators have formed an unlikely alliance to improve Michigan's K-12 public education system by moving…