Election results are in regarding proposals for Holt, Okemos and Waverly school districts. According to unofficial results from Ingham and Eaton counties,…
Several rural mid-Michigan school districts are asking voters to approve multi-million dollar bond proposals on Tuesday. Leslie Public Schools, which…
Tuesday's primary election ballot includes several millage proposals that would continue funding for 9-1-1 emergency services and services for people over…
Ingham County voters approved nearly every millage proposal on Tuesday’s ballot. Voters said yes to two millages related to recreational quality of life.…
School millages are on ballots Tuesday in Mid Michigan, but voters will also serve another purpose besides casting their votes. For many local…
Tuesday is Election Day in mid-Michigan, and several school districts are seeking millage increases. School districts in Lansing, Dansville and Bath…
The Genesee County Animal Control facility is getting an $8 million renovation and expansion.A groundbreaking was held Thursday in Flint. The project is…
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law a change allowing charter schools to receive revenue from certain voter-approved property tax hikes.The taxes go to…
Besides the mayoral and city council races in Lansing, surrounding areas are also having primary elections today. During today’s primary elections,…
A Lansing city councilwoman thinks Ingham County officials were right to table an idea for a regional parks millage on the November ballot. First ward…