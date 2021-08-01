-
WKAR will soon be welcoming a new Morning Edition host. Megan Schellong comes to WKAR from WLNS-TV in Lansing, where she spent the last one and a half…
-
October is domestic violence awareness month. Several Lansing organizations who are joining the fight against domestic violence are hosting a candlelight…
-
WKAR's Morning Edition has a new addition: it's the voice of Emily Fox. Let's get to know her a bit with a quick Q&A: You are originally a Michigander;…
-
Emily Fox is the newest member of the WKAR News team, taking the helm of our local broadcasts of NPR's "Morning Edition" today. She's a Grand Ledge High…
-
WKAR's Brooke Allen talked with Traci Corey, the Director of the Women's Leadership Institute and the Presidential Spouse at Olivet College. She was in to…
-
Wed. Dec. 6 at 6pm on 90.5FM WKAR Radio | Over the past year, sexual harassment remained in the news, with accusations at Fox News, lawsuits and the…
-
Thursday morning's I-96 pileup near Fowlerville claimed the lives of an Ann Arbor couple and a 28-year-old believed to be from Hollywood, Florida.UPDATE…
-
Enjoy your morning cup and commute with Brooke Allen, the new mid-Michigan host and local producer for NPR's Morning Edition on 90.5 FM WKAR.“We're…