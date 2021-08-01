-
A federal grant of $700,000 will help a Michigan-based Native American tribe build a new food distribution center.The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban…
-
FREE – Thu. Dec. 6, 7pm at WKAR | View a special screening and join the conversation on an electrifying look at native american influence in popular…
-
From Michigan’s outdoor and historic attractions to tasting the foods of farmers, today’s show is dedicated to exploring summer adventures here in the…
-
Funding is available for K-12 schools, colleges and municipalities to defray the cost of projects that promote the history and role of Native Americans in…
-
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation designed to ensure that Native American tribes in Michigan have access to state child protection…
-
For generations, Native Americans in the northern Great Lakes have harvested wild rice. It's an important food source. For some it's a way to make a…
-
Two replica Christopher Columbus ships are sailing across the Great Lakes this summer, offering visitors a chance to learn about the famous explorer's…