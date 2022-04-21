Joey Hauser to stay with MSU basketball, Julius Marble enters portal; Magic Johnson 'They Call Me Magic' docuseries; Miguel Cabrera one hit away from history | Current Sports | Apr. 21, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into transfer news for the MSU men's basketball team. Forward Julius Marble has decided to test the waters of the transfer portal, while forward Joey Hauser will be staying put on Tom Izzo's program for at least one more season. What does this mean for next year's front court? Also, much is being made about the HBO scripted series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which has been renewed for a second season. But, Magic Johnson has his own docuseries coming to Apple TV+ this weekend. What should we be looking for? And Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has a chance to get hit number 3,000 this afternoon! That, and more!

Episode 1956