portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Joey Hauser to stay with MSU basketball, Julius Marble enters portal; Magic Johnson 'They Call Me Magic' docuseries; Miguel Cabrera one hit away from history | Current Sports | Apr. 21, 2022

Published April 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT
Joey Hauser, MSU Basketball
Twitter/JoeyHauser
Will Miguel Cabrera get hit number 3,000 today?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into transfer news for the MSU men's basketball team. Forward Julius Marble has decided to test the waters of the transfer portal, while forward Joey Hauser will be staying put on Tom Izzo's program for at least one more season. What does this mean for next year's front court? Also, much is being made about the HBO scripted series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which has been renewed for a second season. But, Magic Johnson has his own docuseries coming to Apple TV+ this weekend. What should we be looking for? And Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has a chance to get hit number 3,000 this afternoon! That, and more!

Episode 1956

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit TigersMiguel CabreraNew York YankeesMagic JohnsonHBOJoey HauserTom IzzoMSU Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
