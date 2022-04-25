Yankees walk Miguel Cabrera with history on the line; NCAA football rule changes; Former MSU women's basketball player Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins on death of husband Dwayne Haskins | Current Sports | Apr. 22, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit Tigers legendary slugger Miguel Cabrera was walked by the New York Yankees on Thursday, which prevented a chance at him getting hit number 3,000! Tigers fans, understandably, were furious. We recap. Also, there are a few rule changes / modifications coming to college football next season. We bring to you the details and react. And, former MSU women's basketball player Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, is now the widow of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed in a car accident in South Florida earlier this month. She has released a statement on the death of her late husband.

Episode 1957