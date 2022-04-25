© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Yankees walk Miguel Cabrera with history on the line; NCAA football rule changes; Former MSU women's basketball player Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins on death of husband Dwayne Haskins | Current Sports | Apr. 22, 2022

Published April 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
Kalabrya_Gondrewzick.png
Kalabrya Gondrezick / Twitter

What do you think of the rule changes approved for college football come next season?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit Tigers legendary slugger Miguel Cabrera was walked by the New York Yankees on Thursday, which prevented a chance at him getting hit number 3,000! Tigers fans, understandably, were furious. We recap. Also, there are a few rule changes / modifications coming to college football next season. We bring to you the details and react. And, former MSU women's basketball player Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, is now the widow of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed in a car accident in South Florida earlier this month. She has released a statement on the death of her late husband.

Episode 1957

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU Women's BasketballSuzy MerchantKalabrya GondrezickSpartan BasketballEast LansingMiguel CabreraDetroit TigersNew York Yankees
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
