-
The first broadcast of NPR’s All Things Considered was 50 years ago Monday. WKAR was a flagship station for the fledgling network.WKAR's Scott Pohl talks…
-
Sat. May 1 at 2pm & Mon. May 3 at noon on WKAR NewsTalk & STREAMING | NPR grew up alongside a post-Watergate journalism ethos that shaped the media…
-
Tue.-Sat., Feb. 9-13 at 12pm on WKAR World 23.2, 105.1 FM & STREAMING | PBS NewsHour and NPR will provide live special coverage of the Senate impeachment…
-
One of NPR’s most recognizable news voices has died. Cokie Roberts joined NPR in 1978, covering national politics for the network and, later, ABC News.NPR…
-
Matt Patricia; Tom Savage; Jermaine Kearse; Chase Winovich; Lamar Jackson; Mike Pesca; NPR; Damon Sheehy-GuiseppiThe Detroit Lions start to the preseason…
-
LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on scoring list; Michigan State men's basketball practice availability; Lack of attendance at sports arenas; Detroit…
-
Michigan State Men's Basketball; Northwestern Men's Basketball; Breslin Center; Detroit Pistons; Depression in Football; NPR On today's Current Sports…
-
WKAR welcomed Steve Drummond, Senior Education Editor for NPR News and Executive Producer of the podcast Code Switch. During his visit, Drummond offered…
-
On this edition of Current State: Michigan teachers who say they are leaving the classroom because they cannot afford to remain in the profession; PBS…
-
NBA on TNT; Michigan State Athletics Internal Auditing; NPR Kevin Blackistone and David Greene Interview"Google me, Chuck!" On this episode of "Current…