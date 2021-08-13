New Radio Shows Debut On 90.5 FM And NewsTalk

The new programming on 90.5 FM features the premiere of Code Switch & Life Kit on Sundays at 11 a.m. The NPR program explores how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food, and everything in between.

In addition, Fresh Air airs weekdays at 6 p.m. on 90.5 FM. The WHYY-FM and NPR program features intimate conversations with today's biggest luminaries and is hosted by Terry Gross.

“The classical music you love remains on 90.5 Classical,” said Drew Henderson , senior director of broadcast operations. “But with these new shows, you’ll also have the ability to stay connected to national news and discussion from NPR, as well as local news from WKAR,”

The new shows on WKAR NewsTalk include 1A, Here & Now, and Fresh Air from NPR. 1A frames the best debates with prominent guests in ways that make listeners think, share, and engage. Here & Now is co-produced with WBUR and reports timely, smart, and in-depth news, interviews, and conversations.

“It is because of listeners' support that WKAR can offer the Capital Region an opportunity to hear and share every story,” said Henderson.

WKAR NewsTalk is available on 105.1 FM, AM 870, and 90.5-HD2. Listeners can also stream this radio channel at wkar.org, the WKAR mobile app, and on most smart speakers.

Due to this new programming, All Things Considered will now air on WKAR NewsTalk at 6 p.m., which replaces PBS NewsHour. Splendid Table will move from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays on WKAR NewsTalk.