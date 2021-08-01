-
Despite the challenges of training and competing during a pandemic, DeWitt put together an 11-0 season and a strong showing at states.Senior divers Elise…
-
Tom Brady will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance. Can he get ring number seven? Also, a salute to the Dewitt Panthers high school football team,…
-
The Panthers, like all other prep teams in Michigan, are paused because of COVID-19 rules. The coaches and players are trying to keep moving forward and…
-
Matt Meagher, knows as "MMG" to online gamers, has created a six-figure venture due to his popular YouTube channel centered on the "Madden" video game.…
-
Mid-Michigan high schools, like many others in the state, are struggling to keep gymnastics programs going in the face of dominant club programs.HOLT,…
-
Kobe Bryant; Oscars; Time's Up; Brian Calloway; Lansing State Journal; High School Basketball; East Lansing High School; Steve Finamore; MSU Men's…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; Michigan Men's Basketball; Scott Pohl; eGames; East Lansing Girl's Basketball; Rob Smith On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
The No. 4-ranked DeWitt girls basketball team fell to No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Hills Marian in the Class A state championship game, 51-37, on Saturday…
-
DeWitt senior guard, and Princeton commit, Claudia Reid, along with Panthers coach Bill McCullen, talk to WKAR's Al Martin after the loss in the Class A…