Under a law that goes into effect in January 2022, officials can't use common manipulative tactics, including offering leniency or suggesting that incriminating evidence exists, to people under 18.
A Michigan nonprofit that helps people struggling with narcotics abuse is expanding to 14 law enforcement agencies in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton…
The Lansing city council has decided not to include a proposed police funding cut in its budget recommendation to the mayor.Councilmembers Brandon Betz…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Monday for an end to the use of police chokeholds and limiting no-knock warrants.The recommendations come as states…
In the wake of a string of acts of police brutality, many protestors are calling for cities to defund their local police departments. That cry is even…
Today's Current Sports with Al Martin is dedicated toward discussing the unrest in our nation due to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota…
Michigan's attorney general has ordered an investigation of police in suburban Detroit who questioned a black man when a woman claimed he was staring at…
A white police officer in western Michigan is on paid administrative leave after an apparent Ku Klux Klan document was seen framed on a wall of his…
After more than a decade in the making, Michigan’s first monument to fallen police officers will dedicated Saturday in Lansing. “The Sentinel” will be a…
A young man is in custody in Traverse City in the slaying of a homeless man whose body was found by hikers in late May.Police say 18-year-old Joshua…