-
WKAR and the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University celebrated the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon with a weekend of…
-
Last week, WKAR hosted a Moonfest Pop-Up Stories event at MSU’s Abrams Planetarium, where people gathered to discuss Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the…
-
WKAR’s Moonfest Pop-Stories event last week at the Abrams Planetarium included Jackie Payne’s story of planning a wedding, as the Apollo 11 mission was…
-
Last week’s MoonFest events at MSU’s Abrams Planetarium celebrating the first steps on the moon 50 years ago has us remembering the Apollo space…
-
Last week, WKAR and MSU’s Abrams Planetarium celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first steps on the moon with MoonFest, a weekend of events including a…
-
A Jackson man who has spent his live giving to others learns to receive in this week’s Pop-Up stories feature.Our Pop-Up Stories public storytelling…
-
Have you ever been overwhelmed and someone’s kind words gave you the strength to keep going?That happened to Pop-Up Stories storyteller Lindsay Goodrich.…
-
Our Pop-Up Stories Public Storytelling events are intended to be community connectors that invite the public to share their experiences on a topic at…
-
On this edition of Current State: New pipeline protection plans; Bird Scooters land on sidewalks & impound lots; MSU students rally for Indonesia; Little…
-
We are excited to host our next Pop-Up Stories event for the first time in Jackson! It will be this Thursday at 7 pm at the Ella Sharp Museum. The theme…