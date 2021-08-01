Seattle Seahawks

-
Brian Lewerke; Matt Coghlin; Mark Dantonio; Brad Salem; Darius Slay; Quandre DiggsMichigan State's football team continues the teeth of their Big Ten…
-
Malik McDowell Detroit Free Press Profile; New acquisition of Mike Daniels for Detroit Lions; Weekend Winners and Current Sports callersOn today's Current…
-
Michigan State University; MSU Board of Trustees Meeting; Wilson Speight; Colin Kaepernick; Meghan Thomas; Reflection Friday; Scott Pohl It's Friday, but…
-
NBA Playoffs; Michael Jordan; LeBron James; Jake Boss Jr.; James Moore; Michigan State FootballOn today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al speaks…
-
Detroit Lions; Jake Butt; MSU men's basketball; Detroit Pistons; Reflection Friday On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we start the show by giving…
-
Lions Football, Calvin Johnson Fumble No Call, Al Manfroni, Michigan State Club Football, and Mark Dantonio Press Conference Takeaways.Welcome back,…