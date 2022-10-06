Michigan football impresses as it still remains as one of the unbeaten's; Lions continue to lose close games; MSU women's soccer coach Jeff Hosler and volleyball coach Leah Johnson speak to media | Current Sports | Oct. 4, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the surging Michigan football team. The Wolverines are one of the few remaining unbeaten teams in college football, but is that No. 4 ranking too high? Also, the Detroit Lions lost another close game on Sunday, this time agains the Seattle Seahawks. There are glaring problems defensively for the Lions, but can it be fixed this season? And hear what MSU women's soccer head coach Jeff Hosler and volleyball head coach Leah Johnson had to say during their weekly press conferences.

Episode 2035