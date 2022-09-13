No. 11 MSU football road underdogs against unranked Washington...what gives?; J.J. McCarthy wins Michigan QB battle, but should you count out Cade McNamara just yet?; Mel Tucker weekly press conference | Current Sports | Sep. 13, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the MSU football matchup against Washington this weekend. The No. 11 Spartans are actually an underdog in the matchup. Why so? And hear what head coach Mel Tucker has to say about the matchup during his weekly press conference. Also, don't give up on Cade McNamara just yet, even though J.J. McCarthy has been officially named the starting quarterback for Michigan. That, and more!

Episode 2023