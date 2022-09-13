© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

No. 11 MSU football road underdogs against unranked Washington...what gives?; J.J. McCarthy wins Michigan QB battle, but should you count out Cade McNamara just yet?; Mel Tucker weekly press conference | Current Sports | Sep. 13, 2022

Published September 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
Spartan Stadium_NorthEndZone.jpeg
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU
Why are the Spartans underdogs this weekend?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the MSU football matchup against Washington this weekend. The No. 11 Spartans are actually an underdog in the matchup. Why so? And hear what head coach Mel Tucker has to say about the matchup during his weekly press conference. Also, don't give up on Cade McNamara just yet, even though J.J. McCarthy has been officially named the starting quarterback for Michigan. That, and more!

Episode 2023

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU SpartansMichigan WolverinesNFLJim HarbaughMel TuckerRussell WilsonSeattle SeahawksDenver Broncos
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
