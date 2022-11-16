Giant red holiday ornaments return to downtown Lansing

Lansing’s iconic red ornament balls are back for the holiday season.

The giant red spheres, known fondly as the " Orbs of Winter ," were put up at the intersection of Michigan and Washington Avenue Wednesday morning.

Mayor Andy Schor said the ornaments were scheduled to be put up Tuesday but were delayed due to the snowfall.

1 of 3 — MicrosoftTeams-image (24).png Downtown Lansing the night before the ornaments were put up. Arjun Thakkar 2 of 3 — MicrosoftTeams-image (25).png Workers installing the red ornament balls in downtown Lansing this morning. Sophia Saliby 3 of 3 — MicrosoftTeams-image (26).png The red ornament balls in front of the Capitol in downtown Lansing. Courtesy

The orbs’ return comes ahead of Lansing's Silver Bells in the City celebration this Friday. Several streets will be closed to vehicle traffic downtown.

Schor said he’s looking forward to the event and celebrating the arrival of the holiday season.

“It's just a great opportunity to be downtown with so many people, have some hot chocolate, and be with family,” he said.