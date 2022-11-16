© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Giant red holiday ornaments return to downtown Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published November 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST
Lansing's red ball ornaments up in the downtown in front of the Capitol.
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
The red ornament balls in front of the Michigan State Capitol in downtown Lansing.

Lansing’s iconic red ornament balls are back for the holiday season.

The giant red spheres, known fondly as the "Orbs of Winter," were put up at the intersection of Michigan and Washington Avenue Wednesday morning.

Mayor Andy Schor said the ornaments were scheduled to be put up Tuesday but were delayed due to the snowfall.

MicrosoftTeams-image (24).png
1 of 3  — MicrosoftTeams-image (24).png
Downtown Lansing the night before the ornaments were put up.
Arjun Thakkar
Workers installing the red ornament balls in downtown Lansing this morning.
2 of 3  — MicrosoftTeams-image (25).png
Workers installing the red ornament balls in downtown Lansing this morning.
Sophia Saliby
The red ornament balls in front of the Capitol in downtown Lansing.
3 of 3  — MicrosoftTeams-image (26).png
The red ornament balls in front of the Capitol in downtown Lansing.
Courtesy

The orbs’ return comes ahead of Lansing's Silver Bells in the City celebration this Friday. Several streets will be closed to vehicle traffic downtown.

Schor said he’s looking forward to the event and celebrating the arrival of the holiday season.

“It's just a great opportunity to be downtown with so many people, have some hot chocolate, and be with family,” he said.

Tags
WKAR News City of LansingLansing AreaSilver BellsSilver Bells In The City
Arjun Thakkar
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
Between now and Giving Tuesday, support the fact-based journalism you value with a financial contribution. Your investment keeps independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan & beyond. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE