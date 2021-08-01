-
The Michigan Shakespeare Festival opens tonight in Jackson. The festival’s Artistic Director, Janice Blixt, tells WKAR’s Scott Pohl that she took a “go…
The Kresge Foundation has given $50,000 to a $500,000 fundraising campaign in support of the Detroit Repertory Theatre's operations.Theater officials hope…
The University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre & Dance is planning a new $19 million dance school building that would include a 100-seat…
Today, the Wharton Center in East Lansing unveiled their 2018-19 season to the general public. WKAR's Jamie Paisley brings you a rundown of the shows,…
It’s Tuesday night at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids. The orchestra is preparing to play music by Giuseppe Verdi, but taking the podium…
The Michigan Shakespeare Festival gets underway later this week and while the headliner features a 20-year reunion, another play has been bringing out the…
This weekend in Lansing’s REO Town, the Ixion Theatre explores the realm of all things geek through 5 world premiere short plays. But it poses a question…
Go inside the 2017-18 Wharton Center season, which was publicly announced Weds., April 19th. In part one, WKAR's Jamie Paisley focuses on the ever-popular…
The Wharton Center welcomes a rarity to its stage this week: A national tour, not of a musical, but of a play. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley explores this Curious…
George Orwell’s 1984 was first published in 1949, but it still resonates with many today. We'll go to the Williamston Theatre and learn about the Michigan…