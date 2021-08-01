-
April 16th, 2020 marks the inaugural Public Radio Music Day. Stations across the U.S. will be celebrating our local music makers. We at WKAR also want to…
-
The Lansing Symphony welcomes a guest cellist this Saturday to the Wharton Center and WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with the artist who also likes to dabble…
-
She is one of, if not THE, most recorded and celebrated harpists in the world and tonight Yolanda Kondonassis joins the Lansing Symphony. WKAR’s Jamie…
-
Thursday night at the Wharton Center, the Lansing Symphony plays a piece of classical music from a local composer and was inspired by his children. WKAR's…
-
This Thursday night marks the start of the Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s new season of concerts at the Wharton Center. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley sat down with…
-
Summer will be over before we know it and the Lansing Symphony Orchestra has a season of goodies starting in the fall. Maestro Timothy Muffitt sat down…
-
This Saturday night, the Lansing Symphony Orchestra comes to the Wharton Center to present a program highlighting two local talents. However, a few months…
-
Michigan classical fans may have noticed that the Lansing Symphony’s season is off to a late start. That’s because this past summer’s new roof project at…
-
Usually, the Lansing Symphony Orchestra season begins in September, but for the season premiere concert, Maestro Timothy Muffitt tells me that the…
-
There are 6 concerts in the Lansing Symphony Orchestra 2017-18 season. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley explored some of the highlights with the LSO’s Maestro Timothy…