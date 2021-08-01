-
The Capital Area Transportation Authority is launching a new route for the first time in three years. Route 18 will link neighborhoods like those near the…
With temperatures warming in recent days, county road commissions are beginning to enforce weight restrictions for commercial trucks on some roads.The…
Lansing’s Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is teaming with services in Clinton and Eaton counties to provide free transportation to COVID-19…
The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for a large reconstruction project on I-496. A public meeting is scheduled Tuesday to discuss the…
Electric scooters will return to East Lansing sometime this summer, but this time there will be different regulations in place.In March, the East Lansing…
The East Lansing city council hopes to hear this week from two companies entering the scooter ride-sharing business.These scooters aren’t motorcycle-like…
For the first time, Michigan will open special lanes on highway median shoulders to ease traffic congestion caused by rush hour or crashes.The "flex…
The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is seeking public comment on proposed changes to a transportation plan and a transportation program.A 2017…
The CEO of the Capital Area Transportation Authority, Sandy Draggoo, will retire next year.Draggoo has spent 43 years at CATA, the last 32 as executive…
There’s a new CEO at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport. We talk with Wayne Sieloff about his plans.Lansing’s Capital Region International…