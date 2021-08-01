-
Michigan State Football, Ohio State Football, Deshaun Tate, Michigan State Basketball, Clock Controversy and Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports…
The Michigan State football team almost upset the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium, 17-16 the final. The Spartans were…
The Michigan State football team ended a seven game skid with a 49-0 shutout win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium. It was the first…
Justin Forsett, Dave Warner, Mark Dantonio, MSU Football, Detroit Lions Football, Jared Goff, MSU Women's Basketball and Homecoming.A little bit too late,…
Michigan State Football, Mark Dantonio, 1965-66 Championship Team, Quarterback Situation, Bob Apisa and Race Relations.On today's show, it's all about…
The Michigan State football team lost to Brigham Young University on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium, marking three straight loses for the Spartans.…
Michigan State Football, Quarterback Quandary for MSU, BYU Football, Michigan Football, Blowouts in Sports and Current Sports Content.It just isn't…
Michigan State Football, Brigham Young Preview, Tom Anastos, Michigan State Hockey, and Reflection Friday.Not that the predictions for this MSU season…
Michigan State Football, Tyler O'Connor, Michigan Football, Adam Biggers, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports…
Detroit Tigers' Playoff Chances, Remembering Arnold Palmer, PGA Tour, Engagements at Games, Rich Kincaide, Dr. Joseph Parent and Heisman Candidates.On…