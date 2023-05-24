State Board of Education president joins 2024 Michigan U.S. Senate race

The field of candidates to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow continues to grow.

Michigan’s senior U.S. Senator announced in January she is stepping down. Stabenow was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000.

There have been plenty of candidates rising up to replace her.

Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh is the latest Democrat to enter Michigan’s 2024 U.S. Senate race.

Speaking to supporters inside a Flint bookstore, Pugh said this is a pivotal moment that calls for a leader who understands the needs and struggles of Michiganders.

“I have put in the work,” said Pugh. “I am ready to be a champion for all Michigan families.”

In her announcement, Pugh cited her work in education, the environment, health care and climate change, among other issues.

Pugh joins a growing field of Democrats, including Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, former state Representative Leslie Love, businessman Nasser Beydoun and attorney Zack Burns.

Businessman Michael Hoover and Nikki Snyder, another member of the Michigan State Board of Education, have launched campaigns for the Republican nomination.

There are other potential candidates who have expressed interest in running, but have not yet officially declared whether they are in or out.

There is still time for additional candidates to emerge.

Michigan’s 2024 U.S. Senate primary is not until August 2024.