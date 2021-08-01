-
Lansing’s election unit will be open this weekend with expanded hours for people who want to vote early.
-
Updated July 28, 4 p.m. ETThe Lansing City Council may pull a question from November’s ballot asking voters whether they want to change local elections to…
-
Four candidates are competing in Jackson's Aug. 3 primary to become the city's next mayor. WKAR's Sophia Saliby spoke with politics reporter Sarah Lehr…
-
The Lansing City Council agreed Monday night to let voters decide in November whether to switch the city’s elections to ranked choice voting.Under that…
-
The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate adopted bills Wednesday to expand ID requirements to vote in-person or to get an absentee ballot.The bills were…
-
The Michigan appeals court on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Democratic state official who wants to ban the open carry of guns outside polling…
-
A conservative political organization is suing the cities of Lansing and Flint over the use of grant money for election operations.The Center for Tech and…
-
Elections officials in the Lansing area report that they are mailing out a record number of absentee ballots this year. That’s as early voting by absentee…
-
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a virtual town hall Thursday to inform non-English speaking voters how to get their ballots in on time for…
-
The presidential primary election in Michigan is today, and in Lansing, almost 10,000 early voting ballots had been turned in by last night.City Clerk…