Young Michigan voters focus on local elections after high midterm turnout

According to an analysis by Tufts University, Michigan had the highest turnout rates among voters under age 30 during the midterm election last year.

But it’s unclear whether momentum for the youth vote will continue ahead of this November’s local elections.

WKAR's Sophia Saliby spoke with Candace Metzger, a junior studying political science at Michigan State University, who is also a member of the Michigan Secretary of State’s Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: According to an analysis at Tufts University, Michigan had one of the highest turnout rates among young voters during the midterm election last year.

But it’s unclear whether that momentum to get voters under 30 to the polls will continue ahead of this November’s local elections.

Candace Metzger is a junior studying political science at Michigan State University. She’s also a member of the Michigan Secretary of State’s Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force. She joins me now. Thank you for being here.

Courtesy / Candace Metzger Candace Metzger studies political science at Michigan State University.

Metzger: Hi. Thanks for having me.

Saliby: Your work on the task force is really focused on getting young voters to cast their ballots during the general election next year, but can you talk generally about what the goals of the group are?

Metzger: When applying for [the Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force], it's pretty much just like 200-300 people around the entire state, and it got narrowed down to about 30-ish people from different colleges around the whole state of Michigan.

And pretty much we're just all working, like collaboratively to increase voter engagement on our campuses and try to keep that momentum going from the last election.

Saliby: What issues do you think are important to students as voters and maybe you can talk in general but also as a Michigan State University student?

Metzger: I think definitely, just overall in general, not going specifically to MSU issues, but I feel like overall safety issues, and diversity, equity and inclusion. I feel like that's a big issue, because there's been a lot of stuff like that happening on campus.

And in terms of issues that I think that are really important in the East Lansing area is that a lot of students are very concerned about housing. It's very expensive, like the cost of living has increased

a lot.

And transportation as well. And I think that honestly goes hand in hand in a way. Every time that I ride the buses, I always see that there's a lot of unhoused people that use the buses just to get from place to place.

Another issue with transportation on campus is the commuter bus, for sure. And just having enough buses actually available for students to get to class on time. Because I know that there's a lot of students that will risk parking at a parking garage, just so that they can get to class on time, instead of adding an extra 40 minutes to their commute.

Saliby: You've told me that education about voting is a priority for you when it comes to getting young people to be more civically engaged.

Can you tell me about why that is? And what are some of those barriers to people who may be voting for the first time?

Metzger: The power of voting has been significantly undervalued, and I feel like it's changed a lot over time. And increasing education about voting is just going to overall increase engagement and ways to increase education are just like, having emails that are sent out through the mass email system through MSU.

Another way is just holding events and having prizes and stuff for doing your civic duty. Like for example, you can table and say, "Oh, if you're registered to vote, you can take something from this table," stuff like that. And I think initiatives like that are good ways to get people in the political scene, that's not directly voting. Because voting, it's not scary, but it's a bit confusing at first.

Saliby: Is there anything else that you think maybe either the university or the city of East Lansing could do to make it easier for students to vote?

Metzger: I would say taking the day off a class, for sure. Because, the lines are just ridiculous on campus with how long it is just a vote. And I think that's definitely a very good first step.

Because it's like an actual initiative for people to go out, because the university is saying, "Hey, we want you guys to do your civic duty. We want you guys to have your voice heard. So, we're going to take the day off for you guys." It just shows that they care and actually want to see change happen in the community.

Saliby: Candace Metzger is an MSU student and a member of the Michigan Secretary of State's Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force. Thank you for joining me.

Metzger: Thank you so much for having me.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

