-
As the Michigan Democratic Primary on March 10 nears, the city of Williamston is preparing to do its part.Due to Ingham County’s diverse makeup and…
-
The ACLU is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit. The lawsuit says a school district’s policy that’s supposed to protect LGBTQ students from…
-
High school athletic budgets can be tight, but Williamston has found ways to maximize funds and use fundraising to help programs.WILLIAMSTON, Mich. -…
-
FINAL MSU RESULTS: Wednesday 9:00 p.m.With more than 7 million votes cast, it appears Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay, the Democratic candidates for the MSU…
-
In Williamston, three out of four school board members have survived attempts at a recall. As WKAR News reported in October, the board fell under scrutiny…
-
A politics packed Current State: legalization of marijuana in Michigan; Williamston School Board recall over safety for LGBTQ students; Fight to stop…
-
A Lansing-area priest accused of embezzling more than $5 million from his church is trying to raise $300,000 for his defense just weeks before trial.The…
-
Michigan State Police say two teenage girls died in a crash on I-96 in Livingston County on Tuesday night.WLNS-TV reported the victims are two 17-year-old…
-
This story was updated Monday night with the results of the school board meeting.The Williamston School Board voted tonight on two separate policies…
-
The Williamston Board of Education met for four hours last night, hearing public comment on their proposed policy for transgender and non-conforming…