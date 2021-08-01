WKAR-TV Programs

-
More than 7,000 Michiganders have died from COVID-19 in the past 6 months, and every day, essential workers in the healthcare industry are putting their…
-
The 2019 season of WKAR-TV’s Backstage Pass program begins taping on Friday night with the five-piece Illinois band The Way Down Wanderers.On March 19th,…
-
WKAR-TV will stay on the air in mid-Michigan. MSU President Lou Anna Simon disclosed that yesterday while announcing a new initiative with Detroit Public…
-
A movement opposing a possible sale of WKAR-TV spectrum has strengthened noticeably in recent days.Participants are upset over the chance Michigan State…
-
WKAR TV’S "QuizBusters" celebrates 25 years on the air this year. Since its premiere, the program has been hosted by Matt Ottinger."Quizbusters" pits…
-
Wednesday, April 3, 10 p.m. | WKARA series of health-focused specials comes to WKAR's smart and popular “Exploration Wednesdays” science programming block…
-
Monday and Tuesday, April 1-2, 9 p.m. | WKARIn Kind Hearted Woman, a special two-part series, acclaimed filmmaker David Sutherland (“The Farmer’s Wife,”…
-
I'd like to think everyone is as much an Anglophile as I am. While I know it's not true, I do know that there are a lot of WKAR-TV viewers who really are…