© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan Supreme Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Extended Timeframe For Drawing Political Maps

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published September 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
logo for commission that depicts an outline of the state, a pen and "Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission" in front of a sunset on a lake
Courtesy
/
Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
13 people serve on the commission representing Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.

Michigan's Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit Thursday from an activist who challenged an extended timeline for drawing political maps.

According to deadlines in the state Constitution, Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission had until Friday to release maps of congressional and statewide districts before adopting them Nov. 1. But commissioners made it clear they would blow past that timeline because the pandemic delayed this year's release of U.S. Census data.

Serial litigant Robert Davis sued the commission earlier this month, asking the state's highest court to force the panel to stick to constitutional deadlines. The court declined to do so, noting that Davis had sued in anticipation of deadlines which had not yet passed.

Nancy Wang leads Voters Not Politicians, the group that spearheaded Michigan’s new redistricting process. She says mapping is complex and the original timeframe would have sacrificed fairness.

“The maps will be better for a more kind of robust process that involves the public at every stage," Wang said during a press conference Thursday morning hours before the Supreme Court spiked Davis' lawsuit. "There are more possible district plans for Michigan than there are stars in the universe.”

Under a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018, Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated citizens are randomly selected to serve on Michigan's redistricting commission.

Commissioners anticipate approving final maps by the end of this year, although more lawsuits could be filed to challenge the extended timeframe.

Tags

WKAR NewsMichigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
See stories by Sarah Lehr
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE