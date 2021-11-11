LGBTQ Michiganders celebrate ability to choose nonbinary option for driver's licenses and IDs

Michiganders are now able to select a nonbinary option—marked with an "X"—as the sex on their driver's licenses and state identification cards.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said technology within her department was not capable of providing a third, nonbinary option up until this year when a new license and ID system was put in place.

Heidi Schaetzl is a Lansing Community College student studying MRI Technology. They are also nonbinary. They spoke to Sophia Saliby about the significance of this new option.

Interview Highlights

On coming out as nonbinary

On how they feel leading up to their appointment to change their license

On why it's important to have this option

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: This is All Things Considered on WKAR. I’m Sophia Saliby.

Starting today, Michiganders will be able to select a non-binary option, marked with an "X," as the sex on their driver's license or state identification card.

For many, the new option is seen as recognition and affirmation for people who don’t see themselves as strictly a man or a woman or the gender they were assigned at birth.

Heidi Schaetzl is a Lansing Community College student studying MRI Technology. They are also nonbinary. Thank you for joining me.

Heidi Schaetzl: Thank you for having me.

Saliby: Can you tell me a little bit about your coming out story and how you first figured out this part of yourself?

Schaetzl: I first figured out that I was nonbinary when I was finishing up my first round of college. And I started experimenting with they/them pronouns and really felt a connect when others referred to me as they or them. And I knew that is how I wanted to express myself from here on out.

Saliby: And, you know, being nonbinary can mean different things to different people, how do you view and present your gender identity, kind of, in your normal life?

Courtesy Schaetzl says more work needs to be done to make forms at schools, banks and medical offices more inclusive o people who don't fit into the gender binary.

Schaetzl: To me being nonbinary means not being limited by gender and the roles that society has placed on gender. So, it is for me an expression of all that I am and all that I could be including all of the love I have for everyone.

Saliby: What was your reaction when you first heard this news about this option for your driver's license or state ID?

Schaetzl: Well, I woke up to the news, and I immediately jumped on the Michigan Secretary of State department website because I was convinced that all of the appointments were going to be booked for months, and I knew I needed to get in as soon as I could to get my driver's license changed.

Saliby: And your appointment is on Monday. What are, kind of, some feelings that are coming up leading up to it?

Schaetzl: A lot of excitement, for sure. I was told I should have a gender reveal party, and I think this interview is as close as I'm going to get since most people already know.

Saliby: Why is it important to you to have this "X" on your license as opposed to an "M" or "F?"

Schaetzl: To me, it's important because it is the first identification that a lot of people will see about me. For instance, if I'm going to the bank or getting a credit card or going to the doctor, and I want them to have an accurate portrayal of me in their mind instead of one that is limited by my gender that I was assigned at birth.

Saliby: You know, this is just one form of identification. Can you speak on some other changes you, or maybe other nonbinary people, would like to see so you all are not forced to gender yourselves?

Schaetzl: Well, for sure, there is the issues of passports, so when we travel abroad, we can also be represented. And I believe that the passport change for the "X" option is going to be put in place in 2022, so I'm very much looking forward to that. But also to have forms, just everyday forms, doctor's offices, banks, school forms have that option as well, so that I don't have to gender myself in any space.

Saliby: There may be people listening to this conversation now that have maybe never heard from or met a nonbinary person.

What would you say to them in this moment, if they don't really understand why this is a big deal to you, and other people, in the LGBTQ community?

It's just a matter of representing me as a person just as your driver's license represents you as a person.

Schaetzl: Just as I don't want to be assigned male or female on my driver's license is the same as you not wanting to be the opposite sex on your driver's license. It's just a matter of representing me as a person just as your driver's license represents you as a person.

Saliby: Heidi Schaetzl is a nonbinary Michigander. Thank you for joining me.

Schaetzl: Thank you for having me.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

