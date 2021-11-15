Lansing lifts mask mandate in city buildings for those vaccinated against COVID-19

Starting Monday, the city of Lansing is no longer requiring vaccinated people to wear masks inside city buildings.

In a press release Sunday, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced he would be lifting the mask mandate for those vaccinated against COVID-19. People who have not yet been vaccinated are still required to wear masks inside city properties.

Scott Bean, Director of Communications for the City of Lansing, says they will not be requiring proof of vaccination.

"We are hoping people do the right thing and are honest about that," he said.

He said city employees and the public, when visiting city facilities, are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks.

Daily health screenings have also been suspended until further notice.

Schor put the mandate in place last August following recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

