Republican Tom Barrett launches bid for U.S. House in mid-Michigan

State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, is launching a bid for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.

New district boundaries are still being finalized, but Barrett, 40, could be setting up a run against Democratic incumbent Elissa Slotkin.

Barrett's announcement video highlights the lawmaker's background in the U.S. Army and National Guard while blasting vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden's administration.

“Every soldier, every American has the freedom to make that choice for themselves," Barrett says in the video posted Monday. "I'm running to put an end to this invasion of our constitutional rights, to stand up for those afraid of losing their career or struggling to put food on the table in Biden's economy.”

Biden has ordered COVID-19 vaccinations for all branches of the military with varying deadlines. Other federal workers must be fully vaccinated against the disease or face weekly testing.

And, starting in early January, Biden plans to implement workplace safety rules requiring coronavirus vaccines or testing for workers at all businesses with more than 100 employees.

"It makes no difference to Joe Biden that I already recovered from COVID, long before a vaccine even existed," said Barrett, who had tested positive for the coronavirus last fall.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found vaccines provide more consistent and robust immunity compared to immunity from being infected.