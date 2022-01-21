Police recover body believed to be missing GVSU student Brendan Santo

Divers searching the Red Cedar River have recovered a body believed to be missing Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo.

Michigan State University police and local law enforcement agencies found the body Friday afternoon in the Red Cedar River near U.S. 127.

That’s about about a mile and a half downriver from Brendan Santo’s last known location.

He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on the MSU campus on Oct. 29.

“Certainly this is a sad day and sad news here on campus and within the community, and our hearts and prayers go out to the Santo family and all those who knew Brendan,” said MSU spokesman Dan Olsen.

MSU Public Safety continues to investigate the incident.

"The Santo family has been informed and we are providing them with as much information and support as possible during this difficult time. ... We ask that the public respect the family’s privacy. Please understand that this is an open and active investigation, and we are limited in what we can share at this time," MSU Police said in a statement.

Police say they do not suspect foul play, or that Santo intended to harm himself.

