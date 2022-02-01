Lansing Art Gallery relocates to former Knapp's department store

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center is reopening at a new location.

The gallery has operated out of numerous locations in its nearly 60-year history — most recently, a basement at Washington Square downtown.

But after its lease wasn’t renewed, the nonprofit arts space is moving two blocks south to the Knapp’s Centre.

The relocation reflects feedback shared by community members in a survey, the gallery's Executive Director Barb Whitney said during a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

"They said they'd like to see us above ground with plentiful parking and natural light, so those are three of the things I'm the most excited about in this space," she said.

The Knapp's Centre is a former department store that houses offices and apartments after renovations by the George F. Eyde Family development company.

The gallery spans more than 8,000 square feet at the mezzanine and ground floor of the yellow and blue art deco building.