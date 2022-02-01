© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Winter storm bringing heavy snow to mid-Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published February 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Image shows a map of Michigan with text that states 10 inches of snow possible near St. Joseph, Kalamazoo, Jackson and Detroit, 8 or more inches of snow near Lansing and Flint, over 6 inches possible along Grand Rapids and Bad Axe and more than 3 inches in the upper part of the lower peninsula.
National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
/
A screenshot from the National Weather Service shows potential snow amounts across lower Michigan this week.

Get ready to spend a lot more time shoveling snow over the next few days. The National Weather Service expects some parts of Michigan’s lower peninsula to receive more than 10 inches of snow this week.

A winter storm with a prolonged period of snow will be moving over the region beginning Tuesday through Friday morning.

Joe Ceru, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, says people near Jackson, Lansing and Battle Creek are likely to see the most snow.

"We're looking at a few hours of light rain, potentially a little freezing rain, just on the onset of that before the snow starts and then we'll to a wet snow on Tuesday night, early Wednesday, and then it'll transition to a fluffier snow later Wednesday through Thursday," he said.

Ceru says he's expecting roads to be slick and icy on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

“Make sure to take your time and then if you've got a shovel after the first part of about it, make sure to give yourself time and take it easy because it will be a heavy wet snow and that's much harder to shovel and then it will be lighter and fluffier as the event goes on," Ceru added.

The lowest temperatures will likely come Thursday with lows near zero degrees.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR's weekend news programs.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
