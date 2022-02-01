Winter storm bringing heavy snow to mid-Michigan

Get ready to spend a lot more time shoveling snow over the next few days. The National Weather Service expects some parts of Michigan’s lower peninsula to receive more than 10 inches of snow this week.

A winter storm with a prolonged period of snow will be moving over the region beginning Tuesday through Friday morning.

Joe Ceru, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, says people near Jackson, Lansing and Battle Creek are likely to see the most snow.

"We're looking at a few hours of light rain, potentially a little freezing rain, just on the onset of that before the snow starts and then we'll to a wet snow on Tuesday night, early Wednesday, and then it'll transition to a fluffier snow later Wednesday through Thursday," he said.

Ceru says he's expecting roads to be slick and icy on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

“Make sure to take your time and then if you've got a shovel after the first part of about it, make sure to give yourself time and take it easy because it will be a heavy wet snow and that's much harder to shovel and then it will be lighter and fluffier as the event goes on," Ceru added.

The lowest temperatures will likely come Thursday with lows near zero degrees.

