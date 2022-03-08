© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Two Lansing storefronts raided for allegedly illegal gambling operations

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published March 8, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST
On February 28, equipment was seized at Bourbon Street in the Logan Square Shopping Center in Lansing.

Authorities have raided two allegedly illegal storefront gambling operations in Lansing.

Last October, Lansing police asked the Michigan Gaming Control Board for help investigating the two businesses. Gambling equipment and cash were seized on Feb. 28 at Bourbon Street in the Logan Square Shopping Center.

Another raid on March 4 was conducted at 777 Games of Skill on South Cedar Street.

Mary Kay Bean is a Public Information Officer with the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

“There were 82 machines in total that were removed,” Bean said. “Along with $91,532 dollars in suspected gambling proceeds, as part of these two investigations.”

Bean says it’s unclear if the two operations were linked.

“The Department of Attorney General usually makes decisions on filing charges when gaming law violations are alleged,” she added. “The county prosecutor may do a decision also, they have that leeway. But, currently, the investigations are continuing into the Logan Square and South Cedar locations.”

In October of 2018, Li Deng of Lansing was sentenced to seven months in jail and 18 months probation for running a gambling operation in Logan Square. She was also fined $35,000 dollars.

