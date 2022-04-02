© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

GM's Grand River Assembly plant to close due to parts shortage

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published April 2, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
front of GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant building with GM logo and UAW logo
WKAR-MSU
/

General Motor’s Grand River Assembly plant in Lansing is closing next week due to a parts shortage. This is a first for the facility this year.

Though GM’s other plant in the Greater Lansing area, its Delta Township facility, saw more closures last year, the Grand River plant did shut down a few times, mostly due to shortages of semiconductor chips.

But despite efforts from suppliers abroad to keep up with the demand, the lack of a different part is prompting another shut down.

According to a statement from plant officials, production will temporarily halt from April 4th through April 10th.

GM plans to pay employees part of their compensation from unemployment.

Last week, the automaker announced plants in Fort Wayne, Indiana would pause work due to a short supply of computer chips.

Tags

WKAR News General MotorsLansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR's weekend news programs.
