Meridian Township closes public buildings Friday due to COVID-19 outbreak

All public offices in Meridian Township have been closed Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak, though employees are expected to return to in-person work after the weekend.

The number of COVID cases among employees is in the double digits, according to Township Manager Frank Walsh. He says all public buildings will be undergoing deep cleaning.

“We'll reopen on Monday after having the building cleaned this weekend and reassess the situation," he said.

The closure comes several months after mask mandates were lifted for employees. Walsh says he's hoping to implement social distancing measures for staff and visitors.

"One thing that we are going to do is we'll start conducting our meetings differently. We'll have more spacing between people and meetings," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ingham County, where the township is located, is at a “medium” risk category for COVID.

So far, Meridian Township officials have no plans to reimplement COVID restrictions like mask mandates.

The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID vaccinations and masking for those who could be severely impacted by contracting the virus.