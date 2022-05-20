© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Meridian Township closes public buildings Friday due to COVID-19 outbreak

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published May 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
Meridian Township sign
Wikimedia Commons
The number of positive cases among employees is in the double digits.

All public offices in Meridian Township have been closed Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak, though employees are expected to return to in-person work after the weekend.

The number of COVID cases among employees is in the double digits, according to Township Manager Frank Walsh. He says all public buildings will be undergoing deep cleaning.

“We'll reopen on Monday after having the building cleaned this weekend and reassess the situation," he said.

The closure comes several months after mask mandates were lifted for employees. Walsh says he's hoping to implement social distancing measures for staff and visitors.

"One thing that we are going to do is we'll start conducting our meetings differently. We'll have more spacing between people and meetings," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ingham County, where the township is located, is at a “medium” risk category for COVID.

So far, Meridian Township officials have no plans to reimplement COVID restrictions like mask mandates.

The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID vaccinations and masking for those who could be severely impacted by contracting the virus.

Tags

WKAR News Meridian TownshipCOVID
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE