Meridian Township guides drivers to local shops in construction zones

There’s a lot of construction going on these days in Meridian Township, and civic leaders want to ensure customers can still access local businesses.

A bridge replacement on Okemos Road and a storm water improvement project on Grand River Avenue are slowing but not stopping traffic this summer.

Meridian Township is launching a sign campaign called “Follow The Meridian Arrows” to help drivers navigate the detours to enter and exit local shops.

“The signs follow along those detours, and they utilize the township’s branded logo. And they say either ‘downtown’ or pointing to Grand River businesses to help those who may not be as familiar with alternate routes,” explained Meridian Township Neighborhoods and Economic Development Director Amber Clark. “It is very new, but the most received comments have been positive and in support and thank yous that the township has taken an effort to remind people to shop local.”

The intersection at Grand River Avenue and Okemos Road will remain closed to northbound and southbound Okemos Road traffic until late October.

Clark says all construction should be completed in about a year.

