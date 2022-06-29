© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

New study from MSU researchers provides insight into aging process of reptiles and amphibians

WKAR Public Media | By Genevieve Fox
Published June 29, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
6 small painted turtles sitting on top of each other on a rock near a body of water
Scottslm
/
Pixabay

A new study done by MSU researchers, among other university teams, focuses on better understanding how reptiles and amphibians age.

The scientist wanted to know why animals like turtles, salamanders and crocodilians (an order that includes crocodiles, alligators and caimans) have extended lifespans despite their size.

MSU professor Anne Bronikowski said the study began with a small group of turtles and grew bigger overtime to different species of cold-blooded animals.

In the study, they found turtles don’t age demographically, meaning their risk of dying doesn’t increase as they age.

“Every group had at least one species that did not have increasing risk of mortality from internal sources as they grew older,” she said.

Learning how these animals age can help us learn more about human aging and conservation biology.

“Part of the model is understanding what species might be good models for understanding human aging,” she said. “So, understanding whether old animals age faster or slower in different species or different populations could have direct implications for how we manage those risks of extinction.”

She says there are particular insights from this research that could have an impact on geriatric medicine.

“A large fraction of medical spending in this country increases with increasing age,” she said.

Bronikowski says her lab is working with certain proteins in the animals' DNA that might paint a clearer picture of how they age slowly.

“We documented the population pattern, the demographic pattern, so now we can delve into some of these species to understand the mechanisms,” she said.

Genevieve's story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.

Tags

WKAR News East LansingWKARMichigan State UniverstiyEnvironmentscienceanimals
Genevieve Fox
See stories by Genevieve Fox
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE