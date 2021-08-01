-
In Mid-Michigan, one municipal department has recruited some fuzzy animals to help maintain the grounds and lend their wool for some winter wardrobe…
-
An animal control official in western Michigan is objecting to a proposal that could require her staff to obtain a search warrant to investigate animal…
-
The Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing is urging people to bring animals inside during this week of below zero temperatures and wind chills.Holly…
-
Michigan lawmakers are moving to delay a requirement that farm animals confined in small spaces be given more room.The Legislature plans to send Gov. Rick…
-
With temperatures over 90 degrees predicted for mid-Michigan all weekend, the Ingham County Animal Control released a reminder urging pet owners to…
-
The Michigan State football team spent Christmas Day at the San Diego Zoo as part of activities leading up to the 40th annual San Diego County Credit…
-
Two bears that have been living at a Michigan zoo for nearly 20 years are getting a bigger yard.A brown bear named Polly and a black bear named Migwan…
-
Authorities say a bear and two alligators that got loose after locks were cut at a Michigan animal sanctuary were soon captured.The owner of Summer Wind…
-
Some of Michigan’s state parks are offering programs intended to teach visitors about the wild animals in their areas.The family-friendly programs are…
-
U.S. farmers have guarded optimism about China buying American beef for the first time in 14 years. On a windy morning, 50 large black Angus cows graze on…