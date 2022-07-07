State funding for Michigan State University up 4% in new budget

State funding for Michigan State University is going up under the newly-approved budget.

The state appropriation to MSU for the 2023 fiscal year totals nearly $304 million. That’s a four percent increase since last year and the biggest hike in more than a decade.

University spokesperson Emily Guerrant says MSU appreciates this support from state lawmakers.

“Knowing that they had additional funds to spend, that they were able to prioritize higher education funding in a way that we haven’t seen the last several years," she said.

On top of that, Guerrant says the state will provide $72 million for specific projects and programs including upgrades to agricultural facilities.

“Several of our greenhouse buildings were constructed more than 40, 50 years ago,” she said. “Many of our researchers work in these facilities. It’s important that they have strong structural buildings to be doing their research in and to support them in their work.”

The Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center is another focus for the special funding.

MSU’s Center for Targeted Violence Prevention and the Apple Developer Academy in Detroit will also get additional state money.