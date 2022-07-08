State: Detroit resident has Michigan's 2nd monkeypox case

A second Michigan case of monkeypox has been identified in a person from Detroit.

Spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it’s not clear whether the second case is linked to the state’s first confirmed case, which was identified last week in Oakland County.

She tells the Detroit Free Press that both cases remain under investigation.

Health officials are trying to identify close contacts of the people who have monkeypox and might have been exposed.

Michigan is one of 34 U.S. states with known cases of the virus.