© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

State: Detroit resident has Michigan's 2nd monkeypox case

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 8, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
Monkey pox cells in a microscopic view
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/

A second Michigan case of monkeypox has been identified in a person from Detroit.

Spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it’s not clear whether the second case is linked to the state’s first confirmed case, which was identified last week in Oakland County.

She tells the Detroit Free Press that both cases remain under investigation.

Health officials are trying to identify close contacts of the people who have monkeypox and might have been exposed.

Michigan is one of 34 U.S. states with known cases of the virus.

Tags

WKAR News Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE