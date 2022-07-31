Michigan to use all of its limited supply of monkeypox vaccines for first doses

Michigan plans to use all of its limited supply of monkeypox vaccines for first doses and will wait to give people second doses later.

As of July 29, the state had 37 known cases of monkeypox infections.

The virus starts with a fever and swollen lymph nodes and progresses to a rash, then lesions.

Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or bodily fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging and cuddling.

The state has received a limited number of 3,800 doses of the vaccine from the federal government — and plans to use all of them for first doses for people who may have been exposed. The typical vaccine schedule calls for a second dose 28 days after the first dose.

The state will wait for another shipment before offering second doses.

Officials said people who think they were exposed should contact their local health department.