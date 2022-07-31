© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan to use all of its limited supply of monkeypox vaccines for first doses

WKAR Public Media | By Tracy Samilton | Michigan Radio
Published July 31, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT
Closeup images of cells in green with orange-like dots of mokeypox virus
NIAID
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of monkeypox virus (orange) on the surface of infected VERO E6 cells (green).

Michigan plans to use all of its limited supply of monkeypox vaccines for first doses and will wait to give people second doses later.

As of July 29, the state had 37 known cases of monkeypox infections.

The virus starts with a fever and swollen lymph nodes and progresses to a rash, then lesions.

Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or bodily fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging and cuddling.

The state has received a limited number of 3,800 doses of the vaccine from the federal government — and plans to use all of them for first doses for people who may have been exposed. The typical vaccine schedule calls for a second dose 28 days after the first dose.

The state will wait for another shipment before offering second doses.

Officials said people who think they were exposed should contact their local health department.

Tags

WKAR News MonkeypoxMichigan Department of Health and Human Services
Tracy Samilton | Michigan Radio
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton | Michigan Radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE