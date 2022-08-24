Ingham County clerk approves Meridian recreational marijuana proposal recount

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says her office will conduct a recount of a closely decided ballot proposal in Meridian Township.

During the state primary election on Aug. 2, Meridian voters narrowly defeated a proposal to ban recreational marijuana businesses.

The decision was carried by just 12 votes.

Township resident Carla Galligan requested a recount and paid a required $1,100 fee.

Now, Byrum has announced the recount will take place September 1-2 in the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason.

Meridian Township will pay for the recount, which Byrum estimates at around $13,000.

The recount will require 22 two-person teams, each consisting of one Democrat and one Republican.

People can apply to work the recount at the Ingham County Clerk’s website.

