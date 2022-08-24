© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Ingham County clerk approves Meridian recreational marijuana proposal recount

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published August 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
A proposal to ban recreational marijuana businesses in Meridian Township lost by just 12 votes during the primary election on Aug. 2.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says her office will conduct a recount of a closely decided ballot proposal in Meridian Township.

During the state primary election on Aug. 2, Meridian voters narrowly defeated a proposal to ban recreational marijuana businesses.

The decision was carried by just 12 votes.

Township resident Carla Galligan requested a recount and paid a required $1,100 fee.

Now, Byrum has announced the recount will take place September 1-2 in the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason.

Meridian Township will pay for the recount, which Byrum estimates at around $13,000.

The recount will require 22 two-person teams, each consisting of one Democrat and one Republican.

People can apply to work the recount at the Ingham County Clerk’s website.

