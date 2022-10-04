© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Lansing School District earns nearly $15M grant for magnet education

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published October 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT
school classroom
Wokandapix
/
Pixabay
The $14.9 million federal grant will pay for programming at Forest View and North elementary schools, Wexford K-8 Montessori and fund a new career and technical education high school.

The Lansing School District will use a nearly $15 million grant to bolster its magnet school curriculum.

The U.S. Department of Education grant will fund environmental science teaching at Forest View Elementary and North Elementary.

It will also strengthen the K-8 program at Wexford Montessori.

Forest View Elementary principal Emily Brown says the funding will help her school expand their curriculum.

“We’ve been working for 10 years to develop outdoor learning in environmental science, and what we’ve found is kids just get so excited about learning,” Brown said. “They want to come to school; they don’t want to miss anything.”

Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says the grant will also be used to create a new four-year Career and Technical Education Magnet High School at the Hill Center in Lansing.

“So, that means that not only are they going to get their career and technical education, but they’re also going to get their math, their history and their science all together in one facility so that they’ll really be supported in their learning,” Shuldiner said. “That’s going to be tremendous.”

Shuldiner says modern career and technical education programs can also lead to pathways in traditional higher education.  

WKAR News K-12 educationLansing School District
