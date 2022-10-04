Lansing School District earns nearly $15M grant for magnet education

The Lansing School District will use a nearly $15 million grant to bolster its magnet school curriculum.

The U.S. Department of Education grant will fund environmental science teaching at Forest View Elementary and North Elementary.

It will also strengthen the K-8 program at Wexford Montessori.

Forest View Elementary principal Emily Brown says the funding will help her school expand their curriculum.

“We’ve been working for 10 years to develop outdoor learning in environmental science, and what we’ve found is kids just get so excited about learning,” Brown said. “They want to come to school; they don’t want to miss anything.”

Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says the grant will also be used to create a new four-year Career and Technical Education Magnet High School at the Hill Center in Lansing.

“So, that means that not only are they going to get their career and technical education, but they’re also going to get their math, their history and their science all together in one facility so that they’ll really be supported in their learning,” Shuldiner said. “That’s going to be tremendous.”

Shuldiner says modern career and technical education programs can also lead to pathways in traditional higher education.