Okemos High School marching band prepares for one last performance due to shortened season

This year's Okemos High School football team season was cut short due to athlete injuries, which also meant a shortened season for the school's marching band.

Marching band director Mark Stice said he was proud of the schools decision in favor of athlete safety, but was worried how it would impact the band.

“There’s usually a lot of traditional things that we do to honor our seniors and I wanted to still make sure that that could happen in some manner,” Stice said.

Stice said he considered moving the performance to when a junior varsity game was playing, but it was just not feasible.

“That’s 150 families that would have to make adjustments,” Stice added.

The band will have one last performance this season at its “Pack the Stands” event.

Stice says he is thankful for the support from the community.

He adds although the atmosphere of the performance may be different this year, he’s happy the band will be able to play in front of an audience and honor Okemos seniors.

The band also invited the 8th graders to play along with them in the performance.

The “Pack The Stands” event takes place at the Okemos High School football stadium Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.