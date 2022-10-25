Consumers Energy plans to relocate operations center from Lansing to Windsor Township

Consumers Energy is planning to relocate its mid-Michigan operations center from Lansing to Windsor Township. The utility says it will improve customer response time.

For 60 years, Consumers Energy has dispatched crews to service electric and natural gas customers in mid-Michigan from its location on West Willow Street in Lansing.

The utility announced plans this week to relocate its service center to Windsor Township in Eaton County.

Terry DeDoes, a spokesperson for Consumers, says the move will provide workers with direct access to the highway.

“That means we'll have faster times to respond to natural gas emergencies, as well as for restoring power outages during storms and other events that result in interruptions in electric service for customers,” DeDoes said.

DeDoes adds that right now, crews are having to travel city streets to provide service.

“Now, that's a slow way to go to get out to our customers in mid-Michigan. So we'll be able to reach those customers more quickly,” he said.

Consumers plans to restore the current property so that it can be redeveloped for commercial operations. Construction at the new site is expected to begin in 2024.